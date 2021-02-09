ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Chahatt Khanna gears up to face the camera again after break

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Chahatt Khanna, who was missing from the screen for a while now, says she is ready to take up acting projects once again.

The actress, who is known for her roles in television shows such as “Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan”, “Bade Ache Lagte Hai” and “Qubool Hai”, was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer “Prasthanam” in 2019. She took a break to focus on her family and business.

“I was involved with my kids and my online businesses and other ventures for some time. I gave it almost three years and currently they are in a good state. I am now signing some projects,” she tells IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chahatt clarifies that the though to quit acting permanently was never on her mind.

“Some people thought that I don’t want to be in front of the camera anymore. It’s my first love. I have always enjoyed being in front of the camera. I am reading a lot of scripts these days and I want to concretise things soon. It’s been a good time away from all the happenings as well. It’s rekindled the hunger for great characters in me. So gunning for it now,” she says.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRoot is in love with Indian pitches: 842 runs in 7 Tests
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bollywood mourns the demise of Rajiv Kapoor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood took to social media and mourned the demise of actor-director Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday. Kapoor passed away aged 58, owing to cardiac arrest...
Read more
News

Raveena Tandon is 'off to space'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has shared a picture while getting outlandish hair makeover, and joked that she is gearing up...
Read more
News

Bollywood top guns turn southwards for bigger reach

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood top guns like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, amongst others turn southwards for bigger reach
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021