Home Bollywood News

Chaitanya Tamhane: We made ‘The Disciple’ with belief and conviction

By Glamsham Editorial
Chaitanya Tamhane's'The Disciple' wins at the 77th Venice Film Festival
Chaitanya Tamhane (pic courtesy: instagram)
Advtg.

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane is a happy man lately. His second feature film, The Disciple, has won at two of the biggest film festivals on the planet. The director says the accolades act as an important achievement for the independent film movement in India.

Tamhane’s Marathi-language film bagged Best Screenplay award and the International Critics’ Prize by FIPRESCI at the 77th Venice Film Festival. The last Indian film to win the FIPRESCI award at Venice was Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s “Mathilukal” in 1990. And now, the film has won the Amplify Voices Award presented by Canada Goose at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival. This is the third award for the film during its back-back film festival journey.

“We didn’t make the film with any expectations. We made a film which we believed in and had conviction, and hoped for the best. The reception of the film has exceeded our expectations,” Chaitanya told IANS.

Advtg.

“We are just so grateful that the film has managed to come out in this year and is getting this kind of acceptance and recognition, and that too from two of the biggest film festivals in the world as Venice and Toronto. The awards mean a lot not just to the entire team of ‘The Disciple’, but also, I would say, to the independent film movement in India,” added the filmmaker.

Chaitanya feels “awards and recognition like this definitely gives the film a better profile, and a boost which one cannot plan for”.

“We are now looking forward to the rest of the journey of ‘The Disciple’,” he added.

Advtg.

The Marathi-language film is set in contemporary Mumbai and follows an Indian classical music vocalist who, after years of diligent training and tradition, begins to wonder whether it is really possible to achieve the excellence he strives for.

Tamhane had won wide acclaim at home as well as in the international festival circuit with his debut directorial effort, the Marathi film “Court” (2014). Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron took to mentoring filmmaker Tamhane shortly after that, and has now executive-produced the new-age Indian director’s new film, “The Disciple”.

After winning the award at TIFF, Chaitanya said, “We are super excited. We are in lockdown in Mumbai and it’s news like this that brightens our day and gives us hope.”

Advtg.

“I would like to thank Cameron Bailey and the entire team of TIFF for selecting the film, and also the jury for giving us this award. I would like to dedicate this award to Vivek Gomber, the producer of the film, without whom all of this wouldn’t have been possible. And finally, I also want to thank the audiences of the film festival which make TIFF what it is, and which support our work and support our films. This means a lot to us,” he added.

–IANS, SUGANDHA RAWAL

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleReese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd’s rare 90s selfie sends fans into a frenzy
Next articleR Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham is the first tri-lingual film releasing on OTT

Related Articles

News

‘The Disciple’ wins FIPRESCI award at Venice film festival

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Chaitanya Tamhane directorial, The Disciple, has won the prestigious FIPRESCI award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. The...
Read more
News

Alfonso Cuaron taught me how to be a professional filmmaker: Chaitanya Tamhane

Glamsham Editorial - 0
For Chaitanya Tamhane, Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron is like a friend and a fatherly figure, who has influenced his work in a...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut among 62 celebs criticising open letter to PM

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sixty-two celebrities, including actress Kangana Ranaut and writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi, on Friday came out with a counter open letter slamming an earlier open letter submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by 49 film personalities, which expressed concern over the growing number of lynchings across India.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham is the first tri-lingual film releasing on OTT

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham is the first tri-lingual film...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
After releasing the gripping trailer of the R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty-starrer Nishabdham, one can totally say that Telugu suspense thriller is one film to watch out for.
Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' wins at the 77th Venice Film Festival

Chaitanya Tamhane: We made ‘The Disciple’ with belief and conviction

Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd's rare 90s selfie sends fans into a frenzy

Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd’s rare 90s selfie sends fans into...

Naagin 5 promo Maha Episode Mohit Sehgal aka Jay turns villain who attacks Surbhi Chandna aka Bani and but instead Sharad Malhotra aka Veer gets injured

Naagin 5 promo Maha Episode: Mohit Sehgal (Jay) turns villain, attacks...

Chaitanya Tamhane: We made 'The Disciple' with belief and conviction 1

IPL 13: Record 33 sixes hit in CSK vs RR clash...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Makes no sense to me: Gambhir slams Dhoni's decision to bat...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks