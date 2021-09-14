HomeBollywoodNews

Chandan Roy Sanyal begins shooting for Prakash Jha's 'Aashram 2'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has started shooting for Prakash Jha’s ‘Aashram’ Season 2 in Jaipur. He will be stationed in the Pink City for a month-long schedule.

In the first season of the Prakash Jha directorial ‘Aashram’, Chandan played ‘Bhopa Swami’, who is the right-hand man of a self-styled godman called Kashipur waale ‘Baba Nirmal’ (played by Bobby Deol), whose Aashram is a front for crimes. In the crime series, Chandan is a mercenary who silences his detractors in a matter-of-fact way.

Chandan says: “‘Aashram’ marked a turning point in the trajectory of my career. It gave me a special identity as an actor. The production team is taking all the necessary precautions and the love for making content people will love is palpable during the shoot. Revisiting ‘Bhopa Swami’ is very exciting for me because this season is all about new twists.”

Apart from ‘Aashram 2’, Chandan’s upcoming projects include Vipul Shah’s ‘Sanak’ and a few unannounced ventures.

–IANS

ila/kr

