Chandan Roy Sanyal excited about his Bengali film releasing in theatres

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is excited about his Bengali thriller Rowkto Rohoshyo arriving in theatres soon.

“‘Rowkto Rohoshyo’ means mystery of blood and as the name suggests, it is a murder mystery. There is a nice shade to my character. There’s a romantic part opposite Koel Mallick. She is a very fine actress from Bengal. It’s releasing during Durga Puja,” he told IANS.

He urged moviegoers to watch it in theatres and also follow social distancing and wearing masks.

“It’s one of the first films releasing after lockdown, so I am really excited. It’s a murder mystery, so watch it in a theatre,” he said.

Chandan shared the news on Instagram too.

“Rowkto Rohoshyo by @soukaryaghosal – a taut bengali thriller with @yourkoel which releases on 21 october in bengal – this durga puja- first film releasing post lockdown during Pandemic ! Produced by @surinderfilms #bengalicinema #durgapuja #pandemic #theatres,” he posted on Tuesday.

This is one of the films to hit the big screens after the Centre’s recent nod to open cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes across India at 50 per cent capacity.

–IANS

nn/vnc

