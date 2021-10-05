- Advertisement -

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal talks about playing a ruthless villain in the upcoming movie ‘Sanak: Hope Under Siege’. Chandan is seen as a mastermind hostage-taker who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. The trailer is out now.

In the trailer, Chandan is shown as a villain and along with him the others are Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra and Neha Dhupia.

Chandan Roy Sanyal says: “I’m excited for ‘Sanak’ because it marks the first time I essayed a full-fledged villain. The trailer of the movie has been cut brilliantly and I’m happy to have people expect the best from me. I’ve been fortunate to have well wishers who have appreciated glimpses of my work in the trailer. As the villain of the film, I will say that it takes a ‘sanki’ villain to have a ‘sanki’ hero.”

Directed by Kanishk Varma, ‘Sanak’ is a story of the events that roll out with a hospital under siege. The hostage drama will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on October 15.