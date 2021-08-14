Chandan Roy Sanyal: Will always be thankful to Vishal Bhardwaj

- Advertisement -

Chandan Roy Sanyal remembers Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Kaminey’, which completed 12 years. The actor reminisces the experience of shooting for the film that marked a milestone in his career. Sanyal played the character of Mikhail in the iconic action-drama.

Chandan says, “Kaminey has been a very special part of my life since movies happened for me. It brings back the memories of how the song became so popular. It was great to have recognition for being in a movie.”

He added, “I saw Omkara two years before shooting for Kaminey and I became an even bigger fan of Vishal Bharadwaj. I’ll always be thankful to him for giving me such an iconic film in Hindi cinema. I couldn’t have asked for a better film.”

Chandan has shone across the OTT scene with acclaim for his performances in series such as ‘Kaali’, Prakash Jha’s ‘Ashram’, and Vasan Bala’s ‘Ray’.

On the work front, Chandan is all set to feature in the upcoming action-thriller ‘Sanak’. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the film also features Vidyut Jammwal, Neha Dhupia and Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra and Ashram Season 2.