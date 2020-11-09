Advtg.
Bollywood News

Chandan Roy Sanyal opens up on Aashram Chapter 2

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Chandan Roy Sanyal says playing the sly Bhopa Swami in Aashram, working with filmmaker Prakash Jha and actor Bobby Deol in the web series, and garnering audience appreciation for his work have been fulfilling experiences as an actor lately.

“Aashram”, which had garnered over 100 million streams within its first five days, has now raked in over 400 million views.

After the success of season one of the digital series, he is now excited about the upcoming “Aashram: Chapter 2 — The Dark Side”.

Chandan posted on Instagram: “TWO DAYS LEFT – AASHRAM Chapter 2 THE DARK SIDE drops on 11 November on @mxplayer @prakashjproductions. 400 million views already and the cult will grow. Are you ready??! Japnaam from Bhopa Swamy ! No U Turns now. #aashram #aashramwebseries #bhopaswamy.”

The Prakash Jha directorial centres around the aashram of a conman who poses as the godman Baba Nirmala (played by Bobby Deol). Chandan essays the role of Baba’s aide Bhopa, who carries out all the operations in the aashram.

“The acclaim and response to ‘Aashram’ is overwhelming; it definitely raises my excitement about the reception of ‘Aashram Chapter 2 The Dark Side’. Essaying Bhopa Swami, working with Prakash sir and Bobby Deol and having viewers appreciate my portrayal has been very fulfilling for me as an actor,” said Chandan.

“The upcoming chapter gets dark and the show has more twists in store,” he promised.

–IANS

nn/vnc

