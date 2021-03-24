ADVERTISEMENT
Chandan Roy Sanyal: 'Sanak' gave me chance to be manipulative, cunning

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) His forthcoming film “Sanak” gave him an opportunity to be selfish, manipulative and cunning, says Chandan Roy Sanyal. The actor plays a negative character in the action thriller starring Vidyut Jammwal.

“Performing the role of an antagonist is challenging and super fun. In the real world, we’re expected to be compassionate and good people; that’s how we’re brought up. Through this movie, I have the opportunity to be selfish, manipulative and cunning. The experience of being this evil person on screen is enjoyable and it makes me appreciate the joys of the real world. It is a role that every actor vies for,” said Chandan.

The actor is currently shooting for the film in Madh Island. While he has essayed dark roles earlier in web shows like “Kaali” and “Aashram”, in “Sanak” he will be seen as an out-and-out villain.

“Sanak” chronicles the journey of a lone hero battling against the odds. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Bengali film actress Rukmini Maitra and also features Neha Dhupia.

The action thriller film is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with Zee Studios.

