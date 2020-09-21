Home Bollywood News

Chandan Roy Sanyal visits Irrfan Khan’s resting place

By Glamsham Editorial
Late Irrfan Khan's resting place
Late Irrfan Khan's resting place

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal visited actor Irrfan Khan’s resting place in the city, and says that he took a piece of his former co-star back along with his blessings.

Chandan and Irrfan had starred together in the 2013 film “D-Day” and “Jazbaa”, which released in 2015.

Sharing photos of Irrfan’s grave in Versova burial ground, Chandan tweeted, “Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went ,there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan.”

Advtg.

Irrfan, who had been battling neuroendocrine tumour, passed away on April 29. He was 54.

Following his death, Chandan had posted on his unverified Twitter account: “The first meeting with Irrfan happened in Mr. Rishi Kapoor’s hotel suite in Taj, Ahmedabad with K L Sehgal playing on itunes and Scotch flowing. I am staring at the walls now .#death.” –IANS/nn/vnc

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleIPL: Delhi Capitals reinvent virtual fan engagement
Next articleLawyer Priyanka Khimani: MeToo reduced to mere tool for character assassination

Related Articles

News

Ranbir, Alia, Kareena, Saif, Neetu Kapoor at Riddhima’s b’day bash

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, celebrated her 40th birthday in Mumbai last night.
Read more
News

Ranbir, Alia, Kareena, Saif, Neetu Kapoor dance away at Riddhima's b'day bash

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, celebrated her 40th birthday with a bang...
Read more
Dialogues

From Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara these Bollywood Dialogues that give you major travel goals

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
We bring you a list of Bollywood Dialogues from Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani To Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that inspires the traveler in you and make you travel right away!
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Chandan Roy Sanyal visits Irrfan Khan's resting place 1

Ayushmann thanks directors on World Gratitude Day

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) National Award-winning Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has thanked all the directors with whom he has worked, on the occasion of...
Chandan Roy Sanyal visits Irrfan Khan's resting place 2

Why Hrithik Roshan is proud of himself

Chandan Roy Sanyal visits Irrfan Khan's resting place 2

Bengali star Nusrat Jahan mulls legal action against video chat app...

Chandan Roy Sanyal visits Irrfan Khan's resting place 2

Anushka strikes a happy pregnant pose in the pool

Chandan Roy Sanyal visits Irrfan Khan's resting place 2

Telugu actress Tanya Desai to be seen in Hindi thriller series...

Chandan Roy Sanyal visits Irrfan Khan's resting place 2

Robbie Williams: I'm numerically dyslexic

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks