Chandan Roy Sanyal’s film ‘So Sicily’ to screen at San Diego Mobile Film Fest

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal’s new film “So Sicily” will screen at the 10th International Mobile Film Festival in San Diego, California. The actor shared the news on Instagram along with a poster of the film on Saturday.

The film, shot on mobile phone, has been co-directed by Chandan along with Jai Sharma, and features the actor with Mira Mazumdar. The romantic fantasy has satirical elements.

“Our film is showing at 10th international mobil film festival, San Diego, California. It was a modest film made on an iphone with 3 friends and shot all over Italy one summer. And its now being accepted at major international mobile film festivals competing with the best in the world. Pushing boundaries – thats the zone. PUSH!” Chandan wrote as caption, along with the poster.