Chandramukhi: First big banner Marathi film since Covid outbreak starts shoot

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Makers Akshay Bardapurkar and Piiyush Singh have announced the kick-off of the production of Chandramukhi, the only big banner Marathi film to go on floors since the pandemic.

After the massive success on OTT of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Marathi film AB Aani CD, filmmaker Akshay Bardapurkar teams up with Piiyush Singh for the third time in a row for Chandramukhi. The official poster of the film was unveiled in January this year with a lot of fanfare.

Ever since the launch of the first look, audiences have been on the edge to know ‘who is the leading lady playing Chandramukhi?’ and ‘why is her face not yet unveiled?’ To date, the filmmakers are tightlipped about the lead actress and the cast.

Advtg.

The shoot of Chandramukhi goes on floor this November in the presence of legendary singer-composer duo Ajay-Atul in Mumbai.

Chandramukhi is the first-ever big banner Marathi film to go on floor since the pandemic started. The mahurat shot was filmed in Masina Hospital at Byculla. The shoot of the film started with fanfare in the presence of all the prominent team members, cast and filmmakers. The principal presence at the Mahurat was of Ajay-Atul, the prodigious singer-composer duo that has made a remarkable impact in Bollywood, too. This legendary duo will be composing a promising blend of hard-hitting music with lively lavani scores for Chandramukhi.

Apart from the music, Chandramukhi has the perfect recipe for garnering a record-breaking box office collection. It promises drama, politics, beauty, music, dance, and all the right blockbuster elements. The film is a silver screen adaptation of writer Vishwas Patil’s novel of the same name. The plot of the film traverses along the paths of ‘Tamasha’ and ‘politics’. As the story unravels, the audience will experience how a beautiful Lavani dancer with bewitching looks sets out on an unconventional path.

Advtg.

There is also the promise of content-driven entertainment when the banners are Planet Marathi and Golden Ratio Films. The producers have roped in the big guns of the Marathi film fraternity to bring this mammoth project to life. Renowned A-list Marathi stars will narrate the story of Chandramukhi on the silver screen. Hrishikesh Patil of Flying Dragon Entertainment joins the team of filmmakers with Planet Marathi and Golden Ratio. Prasad Oak, director of the National Award-winning film Kaccha Limbu, will direct the film. Chinmay Mandlekar and Sanjay Memane will join Prasad Oak once again after the massive success of Hirkani, for screenplay and cinematography.

Golden Ratio being a diverse production banner with accolades in Hindi, Tamil, and International, has already delivered a hard-hitting debut in the Marathi film industry with AB Aani CD starring Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. After this successful collaboration with Planet Marathi, they are also producing Goshta Eka Paithanichi. Chandramukhi is the third promising project of these production banners in collaboration.

The COO of Golden Ratio films, Piiyush Singh strongly advocates the talent of regional filmmakers. Talking about Chandramukhi, Piiyush Singh says: “We aim to create meaningful content for audiences irrespective of language and medium. Our endeavour is to assemble a team of niche experts to unlock the creative potential of a script. Just the way we are committed to picking off-screen talent, we are also conscious of choosing the actors who are a medium to our story. We are certain our audiences will love what Chandramukhi has to offer.”

Advtg.

Planet Marathi CMD, Akshay Bardapurkar commented: “Chandramukhi has been a monumental milestone for Planet Marathi and our collaboration with Golden Ratio. We are proud to be one of the first and one of the biggest Marathi films to go on floors after the pandemic. We are ensuring the safety of every crew member with utmost compliance with safety norms. It is with amazing energy and refreshingly strong desire to get back to work that the entire cast of Chandramukhi has started the production. We are certain the audience will be able to see the passion on the screen as well.”

Bardapurkar further said: “It is too soon to reveal more details about Chandramukhi and the cast, but we have a talented blend of filmmakers, musicians, and artistes working hard to bring this beautiful presentation to our Marathi audiences. I strongly believe this film has the potential to take Marathi cinema to newer heights.”

—IANS

vnc/vnc