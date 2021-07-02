Charlize Theron confirms 'The Old Guard' sequel is in works

Adv.

Los Angeles, July 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Charlize Theron has confirmed that she and co-stars Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli are “definitely” returning for another installment of “The Old Guard”.

Theron confirmed to Variety that the script is already done and that they plan to start shooting the action flick early next year, reports etonline.com.

The first film of “The Old Guard” series, an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name, followed Theron’s character Andy and a covert team of immortal mercenaries who are suddenly exposed and must now fight to keep their identity a secret.

“The Old Guard” was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

