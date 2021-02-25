ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Charu Asopa to join 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae' cast

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Television star Charu Asopa will soon join the show, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae as Zorba Bai, who is invited to dance on a special occasion at Baigh house.

Charu is a trained classical dancer and says that one of the reasons she agreed to be part of the show was she would get a scope to dance.

“The major reason I picked up this role is that I have never played a dancer in any of my shows, whereas in reality I am a trained Khatak dancer. Though my dancing skills have always helped me a lot, this time I am more excited that finally I will essay a role whose main forte is dancing,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charu, who made her mark in shows such as Laado 2, Mere Angne Mein and Jiji Maa, will enter the show next week. Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae, which stars Zaan Khan, Shagun Pandey and Kanika Maheshwari, airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBabil to father Irrfan: In my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion
Next article‘Zombivli’ a Marathi horror comedy featuring ‘zombies’ set to release
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Yami Gautam starts shooting for 'Dasvi'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam began shooting for her upcoming film Dasvi on Thursday in Agra. Her co-stars Abhishek Bachchan...

Sushmita Sen confirms 'Aarya' season 2

Sucheta Khanna: OTT rise won't affect viewership of TV comedy shows

Charlize Theron: I think back how I made myself smaller in...

Babil to father Irrfan: In my dreams, I have no knowledge...

Ranvir Shorey tests Covid negative, thanks netizens for prayers

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021