Checkout Dabboo Ratnani’s Celebrity Photograph Compilation

Dabboo Ratnani is an Indian fashion photographer, known for his annual calendar, first published in 1999. Ratnani, a portrait and celebrity photographer has shot cover photographs for various magazines.

His induction into the world of photography came about largely by chance. Films got Ratnani editorial work, which in turn got him model portfolios, which led him to advertising. His work has been used for film advertising and publicity campaigns. In 2006, Dabboo was in the jury for the Miss India contest.

Dabboo Ratnani’s best known work is his annual calendar. He has helped create a trend of collectible celebrity calendars in India.

Over the years Bollywood stars have appeared on his calendar. Every year the launch of the calendar features celebrities, 24 of them for each year.

18 of the 24 celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Bipasha Basu, Arjun Rampal and Abhishek Bachchan, are almost constant feature on his calendar.