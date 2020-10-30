Chelsea Handler recalls the time she was ghosted by NY Governor

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Comedian Chelsea Handler has opened about the time she was ghosted by New York governor Andrew Cuomo after they made plans to go on a date.

Handler made the revelation on a talk show “The View”, when she was asked about what happened between her and the politician.

“I did have a conversation with Cuomo a few months ago, and I did ask him out on a date, and he did say yes. Then, I never heard from him,” she replied.

She then requested the show’s host and her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, to do a “follow up” with Cuomo when he stops by on the show on the next episode, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I do want you to follow up on something for me, ladies, if you don’t mind,” she quipped.

Handler described Cuomo as a “big, Italian hunk” who showed “real leadership” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He’s like, ‘Wear a mask’. I’m like, ‘I’ll wear a mask. I’ll put a mask on every part of my body! I wanna flatten your curve, and you can flatten my curve’!” she said.

Handler has been open about her soft spot for the politician.

Earlier this year, when Cuomo shared a “reminder” on Instagram for “younger people” to wear masks, Handler dropped a flirty comment which read: “Reminder: I want you to govern me.”

–IANS

dc/vnc/rt