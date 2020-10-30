Advtg.
Bollywood News

Chelsea Handler recalls the time she was ghosted by NY Governor

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Comedian Chelsea Handler has opened about the time she was ghosted by New York governor Andrew Cuomo after they made plans to go on a date.

Handler made the revelation on a talk show “The View”, when she was asked about what happened between her and the politician.

“I did have a conversation with Cuomo a few months ago, and I did ask him out on a date, and he did say yes. Then, I never heard from him,” she replied.

Advtg.

She then requested the show’s host and her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, to do a “follow up” with Cuomo when he stops by on the show on the next episode, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I do want you to follow up on something for me, ladies, if you don’t mind,” she quipped.

Handler described Cuomo as a “big, Italian hunk” who showed “real leadership” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advtg.

“He’s like, ‘Wear a mask’. I’m like, ‘I’ll wear a mask. I’ll put a mask on every part of my body! I wanna flatten your curve, and you can flatten my curve’!” she said.

Handler has been open about her soft spot for the politician.

Earlier this year, when Cuomo shared a “reminder” on Instagram for “younger people” to wear masks, Handler dropped a flirty comment which read: “Reminder: I want you to govern me.”

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc/rt

Advtg.
Previous articleIPL: Tendulkar predicted a long innings for Gaikwad
Next articleTaish: Familiar vibes of vengeance (IANS Review; Rating: * * and 1/2 )

Related Articles

News

Scarlett Johansson weds comedian Colin Jost in private ceremony

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has tied the knot with comedian Colin Jost in a private ceremony.The news was confirmed...
Read more
IPL

We have bitter taste from last time, we'll win: Langer

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Australia cricket team coach Justin Langer has said that the forthcoming Test series against India will be a tough...
Read more
IPL

Gaikwad one of the most talented players around: Dhoni

IANS - 0
Dubai, Oct 29 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was all praise for Ruturaj Gaikwad on Thursday after the 23-year-old opener...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks