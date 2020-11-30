Bollywood News

'Chhalaang' director Hansal Mehta decodes why sports-based films do well

By Glamsham Editorial
'Chhalaang' director Hansal Mehta decodes why sports-based films do well
New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is currently riding high on the success of his new sports drama Chhalaang, has revealed why sports-based films do well.

According to Mehta, the story of an underdog resonates with the audiences.

“I think everybody loves a good underdog story. Everybody loves sports and an underdog story. I mean who doesn’t like an underdog fighting. Who doesn’t love watching that? That is the reason my show ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ worked because it is an underdog story,” Mehta told IANS.

Chhalaang, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha, revolves around a PT teacher and sports education.

–IANS

dc/vnc

