scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Childhood pal Tanisha Santoshi tells Janhvi Kapoor: 'You are phenomenal'

By Glamsham Bureau

A childhood friend of actress Janhvi Kapoor has made a heartfelt post for the actress after being thoroughly impressed with her performance in her latest film ‘Mili’. Tanisha Santoshi, Janhvi’s childhood friend who is going to make her debut in Bollywood shortly, has penned an emotional note to Janhvi.

Expressing how proud she is of her friend, Tanisha wrote: “I’m in tears after watching ‘Mili’ for a second time. You are phenomenal my sister. I have no words. Can’t tell you how proud I am of you!!! And can’t wait for the world to see this ! Shine brighter than ever! You are everything and more.”

The young girl also shared an unseen adorable childhood picture of herself with Janhvi.

Tanisha attended the special screening of ‘Mili’ held by Janhvi in Mumbai.

‘Mili’ revolves around Janhvi’s character which struggles to stay alive after she accidentally gets locked in a freezer.

The thriller has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier and has Janhvi playing the titular role.

Previous article
Asian Elite Boxing: Shiva Thapa moves into quarters; Lovlina to start in new weight category
Next article
Anu Malik recalls recording 'Oonchi Hai Building' with little Varun
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Ananya Panday

Himanshi Khurana

Shehnaaz Gill

Karan Kundrra

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US