Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Chingari with NH Studioz launches ‘Chingari Multiplex’

By Glamsham Editorial
Chingari with NH Studioz launches ‘Chingari Multiplex’
NH Studioz
Advtg.

Adding another feather to its cap, home-grown short-videos sharing platform, Chingari announces collaboration with NH Studioz, a pioneer in Indian Film Industry. Chingari has announced its license agreement with the leading content house with distribution of Indian cinema around the globe – NH Studioz. With this new collaboration, Chingari enters the forte of movies and announces the launch of their own movies. These movies will be launched on October 11, 2020, as a special tribute to the legend of Indian cinema Mr. Amitabh Bacchan, screening his blockbuster movies.

The new pact with NH Studioz is in line with Chingari’s efforts to collaborate with multiple entertainment platforms to offer the best user experience to its consumers through the homegrown social media app. NH Studioz has a vast library of 1400 titles and this will give an opportunity to Chingari consumers to watch the most popular and blockbuster movies of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan along with some interesting collection of movies. Chingari Multiplex will screen a free pack of Amitabh Bachchan’s all-time hits like ‘Hum’, ‘Shaan’, ‘Lal Badshah’, ‘Sarkar’, ‘Kohram’ and many more.

Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO of Chingari, also narrated his views on the deal. He said, “The partnership with NH Studioz is crucial for Chingari, taking us closer to the users and making us more user-friendly, not just in terms of technology or content creation but also understanding their interest levels. Majority of the population in India is still hooked on to watching movies and enjoys revisiting the old classics. We feel that if we make an improvement or additions to the product it will have an impact on millions of users. This will also enhance our associations with the users and create a strong bond with our users.”

Advtg.

Mr. Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO – Chingari, stated, “We are happy to associate with one of the oldest and the pioneers in the Indian film industry, the NH Studios. Our collaboration will change the perspective of Chingari consumers of watching the movies. We are also glad that Chingari has got an opportunity to pay tribute to the living legend of Hindi Cinema on his birthday by screening his blockbuster movies on Chingari multiplex. This also earmarks the launch of ‘Chingari Multiplex’ dedicated to only movie screenings. Indian viewers have evolved over the period of time and there has been a paradigm shift in the way we watch the movies. Today, OTT platforms have picked up in a big way and Chingari is happy to announce their Chingari movies by entering the forte of OTT platforms and make the consumer viewing more flexible and enjoyable experience”.

Speaking on this association, Mr. Shreyans Hirawat, Director NH Studioz said, “We at NH Studioz have the largest content house with a vast library of films which range from features produced in 1930s to 2017s with more than 1400 titles. The partnership with Chingari will help reach out to a wider audiences and also provides us an opportunity to showcase our library. The idea of NH Studioz is to generate a bank which will give audiences an opportunity to watch any and every Bollywood film ever made.”

Advtg.
Previous articleJackky Bhagnani: UK shoot of ‘Bell Bottom’ amid pandemic was tough
Next articleAnand Pandit: Amitabh Bachchan made us all dream big…

Related Articles

News

Big B turns 78: Amitabh Bachchan temple hosts virtual meet for 'Guru' with his EF

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY AHANA BHATTACHARYAKolkata, Oct 11 (IANS) Tucked in the Bondel Gate locality of South Kolkata, near Ballygunge Phari, the famous Amitabh Bachchan temple of...
Read more
News

Big B turns 78: The legacy keeps growing

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY SUGANDHA RAWALNew Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) A few days before turning 78 on Sunday, Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan signed a new multilingual mega...
Read more
Dialogues

Happy Birthday: Amitabh Bachchan’s all-time powerful dialogues

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amitabh Bachchan has some powerful as well as some touching dialogues. Check out his superhit dialogues below:
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Chingari with NH Studioz launches ‘Chingari Multiplex’ 1

Manoj Bajpayee: Self doubt is something every actor goes through

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Two National Awards, a Padma Shri and an experience of 26 years in the Hindi Film Industry later, acclaimed...
Chingari with NH Studioz launches ‘Chingari Multiplex’ 2

Big B turns 78: Amitabh Bachchan temple hosts virtual meet for...

Chingari with NH Studioz launches ‘Chingari Multiplex’ 2

Big B turns 78: The legacy keeps growing

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Super Over against Mumbai Indians freed me up: Kohli

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Ex-Kerala, Railways cricketer Suresh Kumar found hanging in his home

Hina Khan

Hina Khan

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks