Advtg.
Bollywood News

Chitrangda begins Bob Biswas shoot in Kolkata

By Glamsham Editorial
Chitrangda begins Bob Biswas shoot in Kolkata 1
Advtg.

Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda Singh on Wednesday started shooting for her upcoming film Bob Biswas in the City of Joy.

The actress announced the news on her verified Instagram account saying that she is feeling happy to be back at work. She also shared a photograph where she can be seen getting her make-up and hair done in front of a mirror.

“On set .. face paint on ! Yayy,” captioned the actress using the hashtags #bobbiswas #boundscript #cityofjoy #happytobebackatwork

Advtg.

“Bob Biswas” is a spin-off on the fictional character by that name who became popular in the 2012 hit, “Kahaani”, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee played the role in the Vidya Balan-starrer crime thriller. However, in the upcoming film Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Abhishek Bachchan essayed the role.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleMahira Sharma has a working birthday
Next articleA cricket nut, golfer Daniel Chopra won't miss a ball of Ind-Aus series

Related Articles

News

Rajkummar Rao: Never forget why you started

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actot Rajkummar Rao has shared words of wisdom in his latest post on social media.Rajkummar posted a monochrome picture on...
Read more
News

Abhishek Bachchan: Kabaddi is a sport, can't be played well without teamwork

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who owns the Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers, says the upcoming docu-feature, Sons Of The Soil:...
Read more
News

Abhishek Bachchan unveils the trailer of ‘Sons Of The Soil’ 1st Kabaddi documentary of Jaipur Pink Panthers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amazon Original Series Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers will launch in over 200+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video on 4th December.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks