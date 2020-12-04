Chris Hemsworth: Great to be back on set

Bollywood News

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Dec 4 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is back to work, and he is cherishing every moment of it.

Hemsworth has started shooting the psychedelic sci fi drama “Escape From Spiderhead” recently, and the actor shared the work update on Instagram with a picture with the film’s unit.

“Great to be back on set shooting our @Netflix film Escape from Spiderhead with director Joe Kosinski,” he wrote as caption.

The Joseph Kosinski directorial also features Jurnee Smollett and Miles Teller. Teller has worked with Kosinski on the coronavirus-delayed “Top Gun: Maverick” and the drama “Only The Brave”.

“Escape From Spiderhead” is adapted from a short story of the same name by George Saunders, which was published in The New Yorker in December 2010.

Set in the not-too-distant future, the story follows two convicts who agree to undergo medical tests for a shorter sentence. They are sent to a facility run by a brilliant visionary and given drugs that alter their emotions, leading to questions of free will, and mind control.

After starring in projects like “Home And Away” and JJ Abrams’ “Star Trek”, Hemsworth had his big break in 2011 with the film “Thor” as Thor the Norse God of Thunder, and has emerged one of the biggest filmstars in the world. This year, Hemsworth made his digital debut as an actor with “Extraction”.

–IANS

sug/vnc

