Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett in 'Spiderhead'

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Sep 27 (IANS) Actors Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett have reportedly teamed up for Spiderhead.

The film is an adaptation of a George Saunders short story.

The story takes place in the near future and follows two convicts who are housed in a facility run by a doctor who experiments on inmates with powerful drugs that alter emotions.

Joseph Kosinski, who is directing “Top Gun: Maverick”, will helm the Netflix project, reports variety.com.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned “Deadpool” and “Zombieland”, will write the screenplay.

–IANS

nn/rs

