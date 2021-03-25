ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Chrissy Teigen quits Twitter`

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Model-actress Chrissy Teigen has quit Twitter. In a series of tweets, the 35-year-old, announced that she is leaving the micro-blogging platform after being on it for a decade.

Teigen says that she is not that “strong clap back girl”.

“For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” she wrote on Wednesday night.

“But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something. My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

Teigen continued that she has changed as a person due to her interactions on the platform.

“My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you,” she wrote.

“I’m just sensitive, okay!? I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you,” she concluded, and deactivated her account minutes later.

–IANS

