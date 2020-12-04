Bollywood News

Chrissy Teigen shares what could embarrass her the most

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Dec 4 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen has revealed her most embarrassing situation in a hilarious post on social media.

Teigen tweeted that calling someone by the wrong name is the most “embarrassing” thing in the “entire world”.

She tweeted: “To me, the most embarrassing thing in entire entire entire entire entire entire entire entire entire world, as in I wanna melt into a puddle and down a drain into the ocean then boiled into steam and blown into the atmosphere, is calling someone by the wrong name.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The model, who is married to musician John Legend, in a chain tweet shared that she would not care being called by the wrong name.

“Meanwhile if any of us, any of us!, were called by the wrong name, WE WOULD NOT CARE? I can’t imagine caring. John could do it. I wouldn’t care,” she wrote.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePreity Zinta is back to 'ghar ki kheti'
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Chrissy Teigen shares what could embarrass her the most 1

Chrissy Teigen shares what could embarrass her the most

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Dec 4 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen has revealed her most embarrassing situation in a hilarious post on social media.Teigen tweeted that calling...
Chrissy Teigen shares what could embarrass her the most 2

Preity Zinta is back to 'ghar ki kheti'

Chrissy Teigen shares what could embarrass her the most 3

Movie Review | Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers review:...

Chrissy Teigen shares what could embarrass her the most 2

#DiljitVsKangana continues trending on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen shares what could embarrass her the most 5

Akshay Kumar joins Sara Ali Khan on the ‘Atrangi Re’ set

Chrissy Teigen shares what could embarrass her the most 2

'Baby moma' Anita Hassanandani is a 'hungry moma'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020