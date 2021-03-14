Chrissy Teigen's latest caption steals the eye

ADVERTISEMENT
Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen has posted a picture from what seems like a clinic but it is her caption that grabs attention.
In the Instagram image, Chrissy lies in a bed while a video meeting takes place. An unidentified person can be seen with her in the frame.
“When you have a really important meeting with really important people but you also feel like some organs need removal,” she wrote alongside the image.
Chrissy seems to be hospitalised for some sort of a surgery, though she did not elaborate on what medical procedure she was undergoing.
–IANS
dc/vnc
