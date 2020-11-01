Advtg.
Bollywood News

Christian Bale calls himself an enthusiastic driver

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Christian Bale says he is an enthusiastic driver.

“They might call me crazy. I say I’m enthusiastic,” said Bale, who played race car driver Ken Miles in the 2019 film “Ford v Ferrari”.

He got all the driving that he ever wanted to do for the film.

“I really did, actually. Yeah. I got to do all of that. It was absolutely incredible. It’s hypnotising and addictive,” said Bale.

“And you know, let’s be realistic. I can’t compete with the pros that we had. You know, they would have been very slow, dull races. I would have felt like I was going at the clappers. But, you know, it wouldn’t have been look so good. So I gotta go. Hey, you know, hand over to the pros. But in my own very immature way, man, I had a blast,” he added.

The sports drama depicts how American car designer Carroll Shelby and Miles battle corporate interference and the laws of physics to build a race car for Ford in order to defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

The film will air on Star Movies.

–IANS

nn/vnc/rt

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (IANS) Hollywood star Daniel Craig has remembered legendary actor Sean Connery, calling his fellow James Bond star as one of...
