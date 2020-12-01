Bollywood News

Christmas wedding for Gauahar Khan

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan will be getting married to boyfriend Zaid Darbar on December 25 this year. The actress shared the date of her wedding on social media along with a note and two pictures of the couple.

“#25thDec2020,” she wrote while with the images, along with a sparkling emoji.

In the note, she revealed that they will be celebrating the big day with their families.

“The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, & our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever,” the note read.

“Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate & pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. ALL OUR LOVE,” it added.

In the images, Gauahar is seen happily posing with Zaid , and the two seem totally smitten in love. She is seen wearing an embroidered long skirt with hues of red, orange and pink, while Zaid looks elegant in a traditional attire.

Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid got engaged to Gauahar last month. He posted a photo with Gauahar on Instagram on November 5, with a red heart emoji and a diamond ring emoji, indicating their engagement. In the photograph, Gauahar can be seen holding a balloon which reads, “She said yes”.

–IANS

sug/vnc

