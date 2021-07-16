Chunky Pandey pens emotional note for late mother

Adv.

Actor Chunky Pandey posted an emotional note in memory of his mother Snehalata Pandey, who passed away recently. “M stands for Mother, you can never get Another. Dr Snehalata Panday my Mother, always told me this when I was a naughty Kid. I Realize it now. Will Miss You MOM,” Panday expressed in an Instagram post early on Friday.

The actor also shared throwback photographs of his mother where she is posing with him and rest of the family.

Just a few days ago, Chunky’s daughter, actress Ananya Panday, shared a note on social media reminiscing her late grandmother.

Sharing throwback photographs of her grandmother, Ananya wrote in an Instagram post: “Rest in power, my angel, when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self-proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi — I love you so much.”