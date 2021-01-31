ADVERTISEMENT
Cinema halls to operate at full occupancy from Feb 1: Javadekar

The movie theatre business is expected to be back on track as theatres have been approved to operate at full capacity across the country.

By Glamsham Editorial
The movie theatre business which was severely hit due to the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be back on track now as theatres have been approved to operate at full capacity across the country.

Cinema halls would operate as usual on 100 per cent seats from February 1. Following the approval from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has also released guidelines regarding operating of cinema halls on Sunday. Theatres, however, must strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols during this time.

Thermal scanning is mandatory at the entry point of the theatres. There will be some time gap between the two movie shows so that social distancing could be followed between the people entering and moving out of cinema halls.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday gave information about the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to film screening. He said, “from February 1, all seats in theatres can be occupied. We are encouraging more and more online movie show bookings.”

Sanitisation facility as well as Covid protocols would need to be followed. Cinema goers can buy food items from the stalls at the theatres and take them inside the movie halls.

Javadekar said although these things are normal, but the situation became abnormal so all necessary restrictions had been imposed and now these restrictions are on the verge of ending. Therefore, cinema halls would run at 100 per cent capacity.

On January 27, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had approved the opening of theatres with 100 per cent capacity. After which the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued new SOPs and made the information public on Sunday.  –ians/nnm-skp/khz/kr

