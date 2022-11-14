Cinema is a unifying force, says Ranveer Singh

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh, who was honoured at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival, where he represented Indian cinema on global platform, is elated to receive so much love and recognition in Morocco.

He took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures on receiving the award dressed in an embellished maroon sherwani.

Ranveer shared pictures on receiving the Etoile d’or Award and captioned it: “Cinema is a unifying force! I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude!”

“Thank you to the Marrakech International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Etoile d’or Award! Proud to be an ambassador for my culture and represent Indian Cinema on the world stage! @marrakechfilmfestival.”

Marrakech has a long history of celebrating Indian cinema. The festival previously honored Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and in 2012, it ran a special sidebar to mark 100 years of Indian cinema.

After his appearance at the official opening ceremony, Ranveer high-tailed it to Marrakech’s famous Jemaa El Fna Square to introduce an open-air screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2015 multi-award-winning 18th costume drama Bajirao Mastani, in which the actor had one of his breakout roles.