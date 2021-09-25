Clooney-Brad Pitt-Jon Watts project sparks heated bid among studios, streamers

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Sep 25 (IANS) Multiple film studios and streaming portals have come out swinging for a pie of what is sure to be a hot thriller project featuring the ‘Ocean’s 11’ team of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, that will be written, directed, and produced by ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ director Jon Watts.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the package has drawn interest from a cavalcade of would-be buyers, including Lionsgate, Apple, Sony, Netflix, Universal, Amazon, Annapurna and Warner Bros., reports variety.com.

Plot details are still under wraps. According to reports, the film will focus on two fixers who get the same gig with Clooney and Pitt sliding into the lead roles. Their production labels, Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, will produce the picture.

In addition to their work in the ‘Ocean’s 11′ franchise, both Pitt and Clooney had re-teamed for the Coen brothers’ ‘Burn After Reading’.

–IANS

