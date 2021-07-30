‘Nima Denzongpa’ to capture the struggle of a North-Eastern girl

Adv.

Adding another innovation to its array of fiction offerings, COLORS announces its new show ‘Nima Denzongpa’, which for the very first time puts the spotlight on the life of a north-eastern girl. The show highlights the everyday struggles and prejudices faced by the north-eastern community through Nima’s endearing story.

Hailing from Sikkim, she is a young and simple girl from a middle-class family who moves to Mumbai with the love of life, Suresh who works as a spotboy for a filmstar. But rather than turning out to be the most beautiful phase of her life, it only brings new challenges for her.

Essaying the character of Nima will be debutant Surabhi Das. Speaking about the character she said, “This is how destiny works maybe as I present Nima Denzongpa in front of you all. It is my Hindi television debut with a powerful show and narrative like ‘Nima Denzongpa’.”

Surabhi further added, “The story of Nima is not only close to my heart but it is something that I have lived and experienced at some point in my life. I am grateful that through Nima’s journey, the viewers will get to know the struggles that people of North East India go through as they are subjected to many prejudices and even called names, knowingly or unknowingly. It is a emotional new beginning for me and I hope through this show, we can break many myths and touch million hearts. Need all your blessings and love.”