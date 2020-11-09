Advtg.
Bollywood News

Comedian Rajeev Nigam's son Devraj passes away

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Stand-up comedian and television actor Rajeev Nigam took to social media to share the tragic news of his son Devraj’s demise.

“What a surprise birthday gift… mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate… pagle aisa gift koi deta hai (My son Devraj passed away without cutting the birthday cake. Who gives this kind of a birthday gift)…” Devraj wrote on his official Facebook page on Sunday.

Along with his post, Nigam shared a photo with his son. Commenting on his post, netizens expressed condolences for his son.

Advtg.

Nigam has appeared in shows like “Laughter Challenge 2”, “Comedy Circus” and “Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai”.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleKorean zombie thriller Peninsula to release in India on Nov 27
Next articleWill Baalveer and Ray survive without their superpowers? Who will win the fight?
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Comedian Rajeev Nigam's son Devraj passes away 1

Rana Daggubati ventures into content creation

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Rana Daggubati is venturing into content creation. He says this is a very exciting time to innovate, experiment and...
Comedian Rajeev Nigam's son Devraj passes away 2

Katrina Kaif shares her day out at the beach

Comedian Rajeev Nigam's son Devraj passes away 3

Shekhar Suman urges all to light diya in Sushant's memory on...

Comedian Rajeev Nigam's son Devraj passes away 4

Big B gets a special ‘colourful’ tribute from fan

Comedian Rajeev Nigam's son Devraj passes away 3

Yami Gautam: My job gives me opportunity to travel, explore places

Comedian Rajeev Nigam's son Devraj passes away 3

Akshay Kumar calls 'Laxmii' director Raghava Lawrence his 'constant guide'

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks