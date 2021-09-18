- Advertisement -

Gaurav H Singh, the composer of many Bollywood and independent songs recently turned producer with his maiden short film ‘H2O The Life’. Speaking about the project Gaurav H Singh said, “We have completed the shoot of the film and the post production is going on. The film is about water and the importance of water in everyone’s life. After ironing out every detail about the struggle people are witnessing in several areas owing to the lack of water we at ‘For your Entertainment’ decided to start our first project based on this subject.”

Gaurav further expressed, “We have put in our hearts and souls to add to that elbow grease in order to deliver the message that we wanted to.”

Speaking further about H2O Gaurav stated, “The film also has a song named ‘paani’ that expresses the feeling of mankind towards water, and divulges the fact that once we reach a point of no return we will regret it. The relation between water and mankind is also a kind of love affair and that is what the song says. It is a melodious track and I hope people will like it stated Gaurav H Singh.”

The film is produced by For Your Entertainment and co-produced by Kavish Records. Being on a shoot as a producer is a totally different feeling for me since you need to deal with a lot of things at once said the composer (newly) turned producer.

Speaking further about the release of the film H2O the life Gaurav said, “We are planning to send the film in the festivals first before the release of the film as we will get a decent idea of how the film is doing among audience.”

The film will finally release on an OTT platform after doing the film festivals rounds. For your Entertainment will start the shooting of their next project, which is a web series, in january 2022. “This journey of producing projects along with music is taking a lot out of me,” said Gaurav.

Gaurav H Singh has 3 films lined up to release on the trot as a music composer.