Congratulating Sunak, Shekhar Kapur shares his experience with racism

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) After Rishi Sunak assumed charge as Britain’s 57th Prime Minister, renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for works such as ‘Mr. India’, ‘Masoom’, ‘Bandit Queen and ‘Elizabeth, used the opportunity to recollect the harrowing experiences of the Indian community when he first went to the UK.

Congratulating the new prime minister, Kapoor took to his Twitter and shared a note saying: “When I first went to the UK as a student, Indians were most likely seen sweeping the floors at Heathrow. Or ran corner shops.”

He recalled how he was subjected to racial discrimination by his own friends and was beaten up just because he went out with a white woman.

“My friends randomly called me Abdul and I was beaten up because I dared to go out with a white girl,” Kapur wrote. He studied chartered accountancy in the UK, where he worked for several years in the 1970 as a chartered accountant and management consultant.

Expressing his gratitude to Sunak, Kapur said his elevation was a pivotal part of a global shift. “Thank you #RishiSunak, you are part of a huge global shift,” Kapur wrote.

–IANS

