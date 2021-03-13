ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Court tells Mumbai police to file copyright infringement case against Kangana Ranaut

A city court on Friday directed Mumbai Police to file an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut in a copyright violation case

By Glamsham Bureau
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

A city court on Friday directed Mumbai Police to file an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut in a copyright violation case, filed by Ashish Kaul, author of the book Didda: The Warrior Queen Of Kashmir.

Kaul has claimed that Kangana took material from his book without proper permission. His plea states that he holds exclusive copyright to the life story of Didda, and Kangana has violated it by attempting to make the film, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, based on her life, reports Film information.

Didda was the princess of Lohar (Poonch), and the queen of Kashmir. Kaul is a descendant of the queen.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his statement, Kaul has also mentioned that besides his book, there is only one book in the world that mentions Queen Didda, and it is “Rajatarangini”, written in Sanskrit by Kashmiri historian Kalhana in 12th century CE.

Kaul added that “Rajatarangini” only has two pages that talk about Didda, and the same information has been carried forward by other historians. So, every other book dealing with the subject carries forward certain errors of “Rajatarangini”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSelena Gomez 'grateful' for releasing her Spanish EP
Next articleHugh Grant claims watching 'Nine Months' led him to cheat on Liz Hurley
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

When Sumeet Vyas felt like Kangana Ranaut

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actor Sumeet Vyas on Thursday posted a picture of himself on Instagram, and added a gentle jibe at Bollywood...
Read more
News

Kagana is fake, Urmila has substance: Malvi Malhotra

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Malvi Malhotra, who hit the headlines last year after a producer stabbed her thrice for rejecting his proposal,...
Read more
News

Celebrities who drew social media ire recently

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha have faced the wrath of social media users who have criticised them
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021