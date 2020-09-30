Home Bollywood News

Covid-19 effect: Disney Parks to fire 28,000 US employees

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Sep 30 (IANS) Disney Parks is letting go of 28,000 US employees due to impact of the ongoing the pandemic on Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Two-thirds of these employees are part-time workers.

Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro wrote a letter to employees, saying that this was “the only feasible option we have” due to the Covid-19 pandemic forcing the parks to limit capacity and the ongoing closure of Disneyland in Anaheim, California, reports variety.com.

Advtg.

He added in another statement that the state of California’s “unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen” worsened the situation.

Disneyland has remained shut since mid-March. Walt Disney World in Orlando, which also closed in March, reopened in mid-July with safety measures as well as reduced visitor capacity.

In the letter to workers, D’Amaro said that the company would meet with affected salaried and non-union hourly employees over the next few days and will begin discussing next steps with the unions that represent those theme park workers.

Advtg.

About 67 per cent of the cuts will impact part-time workers, affect Disney staff across executive, salaried and hourly positions.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleTV star Tarun Khanna: Fitness means the world to me
Next articleNo truth in 'clean chit to Deepika, Sara, Shraddha': NCB

Related Articles

News

'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actress Navina Bole tests Covid positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) TV actress Navina Bole on Tuesday announced on social media that she has tested Covid-19 positive.Taking to Instagram, Navina posted...
Read more
News

Aftab Shivdasani tests Covid negative, says 'illness is very treatable'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has tested negative after briefly battling Covid-19. The actor took to his verified Twitter account on...
Read more
News

Shweta Tripathi: Thrill lies in process not medium for actors

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi feels waiting around for things to open up could be futile and thus artistes across all mediums...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Covid-19 effect: Disney Parks to fire 28,000 US employees 1

No truth in 'clean chit to Deepika, Sara, Shraddha': NCB

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday refuted claims about clean chit given to Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor,...
Covid-19 effect: Disney Parks to fire 28,000 US employees 2

Covid-19 effect: Disney Parks to fire 28,000 US employees

Covid-19 effect: Disney Parks to fire 28,000 US employees 2

TV star Tarun Khanna: Fitness means the world to me

Zendaya to play Ronnie Spector in new biopic

Zendaya to play Ronnie Spector in new biopic

Mumbai Police summons Anurag Kashyap in MeToo case

Mumbai Police summons Anurag Kashyap in MeToo case

Covid-19 effect: Disney Parks to fire 28,000 US employees 4

5 movies to watch this Gandhi Jayanti

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks