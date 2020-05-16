Covid-19 effect: Sayani Gupta lends support to domestic help, driver

Advertisement

Actress Sayani Gupta has pledged support to her house helps and driver amid the ongoing health crisis.

“I pledge to support my house help/driver through this crisis,” declared Sayani Gupta, on a picture of herself she posted on Instagram.

The snapshpot was hashtagged #eachonehelpone. Alongside the image, she wrote:

“I cannot believe that there are people who are not paying their house help and staff and doing pay cuts in times of this grave crisis.”

“For all the support they have given us, it’s time we support them back.”

“We will only survive this storm if each one helps one (or more if possible) Till our domestic help are unable to go back to work, please pledge to pay them their salaries.”

“Please help me spread the message to more people by doing this: 1. go to stories 2.use the Tokyo filter on your photo 3.use the typewriter font 4. highlight “I PLEDGE” in pink 5.”

“To support my domestic help through this crisis” in black) and post it on your TL. Tag friends as ask them to do the same.”

On the work front, Sayani Gupta was recently seen in the second season of “Four More Shots Please!”, which is reportedly the most-watched show from India so far this year on Amazon Prime Video.

The web series tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai.