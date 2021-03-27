ADVERTISEMENT
Covid-positive Milind Soman shares quarantine selfie

Model-actor Milind Soman, who has tested Covid positive, shared a couple of quarantine selfies on Saturday

By Glamsham Bureau
Model-actor Milind Soman, who has tested Covid positive, shared a couple of quarantine selfies on Saturday. Milind, who updated fans about his health the day before, took to Instagram and thanked all for their wishes. Sharing a couple of selfies, the actor also spoke about the lack of clarity among people regarding the virus.

“Quarantine. Day 5. Doing well, hair out of control! Thank you all for your kind wishes. From the comments on my posts on various platforms, its easy to see the persistent lack of clarity surrounding covid19, inspite of an almost yearlong global conversation,” Milind wrote.

“One thing is clear, that anyone can be infected, even if you have had the vaccine. If you have had the vaccine, they say that the severity of sickness/symptoms will be less. Without vaccination, the severity of the sickness post infection depends on your body function, overall mental and physical health, and immune system,” he continued.

“We are all born with physical, mental and emotional strengths and weaknesses. Call it heredity or genes or whatever. Nobody is perfect. Nothing is good or bad. Find and recognize these strengths and weaknesses through honest self observation and deal with them accordingly. Celebrate your strengths. Work hard on your weaknesses. Constantly. This is the way to health and happiness,” he added.

