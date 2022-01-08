- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Covid positive Swara Bhasker slams trolls wishing her death

Actress Swara Bhasker, who tested Covid positive on Friday, has clapped back at trollers, who have wished her "death".

By Glamsham Bureau
Covid positive Swara Bhasker slams trolls wishing her death
Swara Bhaskar in an intense mood instapic
- Advertisement -

Actress Swara Bhasker, who tested Covid positive on Friday, has clapped back at trollers, who have wished her “death”. Swara on Friday shared on Twitter that she has been isolated and is in quarantine. She even shared her symptoms.

She wrote: “Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone.”

The actress later shared a screenshot of her name trending on Twitter, where several users wrote ‘Rest In Hell’ with a picture of Swara.

- Advertisement -

Clapping back at her haters, Swara wrote: “And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise.. doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega (Friends keep your feelings in control… If something happens to me, how would you run your household?)”.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal comes in support for Karan Kundrra as connection
Next articleMoto Edge X30 to launch in India soon: Report
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,709FollowersFollow
58,388FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US