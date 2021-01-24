Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan’s wedding guests to undergo mandatory Covid-19 test

Varun Dhawan is getting married amid the Covid-19 pandemic; not surprising that as a precautionary measure, Covid-19 test has been made mandatory

By Glamsham Editorial
When Varun Dhawan underwent the covid-19 test
When Varun Dhawan underwent the covid-19 test (pic courtesy: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is getting married amid the Covid- 19 pandemic. Hence it is not surprising that as a precautionary measure, a Covid test has been made mandatory for all the guests entering the wedding arena.

As the preparations have begun in full swing for the Bollywood actor’s big fat wedding to be held later in the day, a celebrity photographer informed in an Instagram post that “a mandatory Covid test was taken for everyone entering the wedding arena.”

Varun will tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal at ‘The Mansion House’ resort in Maharashtra’s Alibaug on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities like filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were clicked on their way to the wedding on Sunday. Malhotra has reportedly designed outfits for the Dhawan family for Varun’s wedding.

Varun Dhawan reportedly had a plan to get married last year but had to postpone the wedding because of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. Reports claim that the couple was planning to tie the knot in Thailand’s Khao Lak in 2020 which got postponed due to the pandemic and Alibaug has been selected as the wedding destination.  –ians/abh/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Via@varundvn
Previous articleKeira Knightley reveals why she will not film any more sex scenes…
Next articleGulshan Devaiah feels Bollywood stars at front row of ‘showing off’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Bill Gates receives first dose of Covid vax

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Jan 25 (IANS) Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, who has been a target of conspiracy theorists for his push for vaccinations,...
Read more
News

What would one call the newly wedded couple?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Varun Dhawan weds Natasha Dalal. Guess what would one call the newly wedded couple?
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan shares Haldi ceremony moments

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Checkout Varun Dhawan smeared in haldi (turmeric), flexing his muscles, with tinted glasses adding to the swag
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021