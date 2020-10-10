Covid warrior actress Shikha Malhotra shares health update after contracting virus

Advtg.

Actress Shikha Malhotra, who voluntarily nursed Covid patients for six months and contracted the virus a few days ago, shared a health update on Saturday.

On her unverified Instagram account, Shikha also requested people not to consider the disease as fake or propaganda.

“I am overwhelmed to receive so much love and respect from my fan family. I gathered the courage to write this post after seeing how much worried you all are for me. My parents in Delhi also extremely worried. Currently I am on oxygen and my saturation is low. I am finding it difficult to breathe, accompanied by severe chest pain. My sugar level is getting lower despite the fact that nobody in my family has a history of blood sugar. I am having my meals on time regularly, despite that, my sugar level has reached 30. As a result, I am feeling dizzy. I am also having a headache due to lack of oxygen,” Shikha stated on Instagram in a message she posted in Hindi.

“But I am confident that I will recover soon due to your love and prayers and will be able to wear my kit and get back to fighting COVID and saving lives with a smile on my face. I shall keep you posted with updates about my health from time to time,” she added.

“People who think that covid or coronavirus is false, is a propaganda, please note this that if you cannot become a corona warrior then at least do not be a corona carrier. Please wear a mask, keep washing your hands from time to time, please sanitise whatever stuff you are buying for your home. Whenever you are going to the market please, wear gloves and keep safe distance from others. Kindly do not forget to maintain social distancing. remember protecting yourself is protecting your loved ones,” Shikha further stated.

“Before signing off, I would like to express my gratitude to you all for giving me so much love and respect,” the actress concluded.

Shikha tested Covid positive earlier this week. –ians/abh/vnc