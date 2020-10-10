Advtg.
Covid warrior actress Shikha Malhotra shares health update after contracting virus

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Shikha Malhotra, who voluntarily nursed Covid patients for six months and contracted the virus a few days ago, shared a health update on Saturday.

On her unverified Instagram account, Shikha also requested people not to consider the disease as fake or propaganda.

M Overwhelmed to receive so much love and respect from my fan family🙏🏻💫आप सभी को चिंतित देख यह पोस्ट करने की हिम्मत जुटा रही हूँ और वहाँ दिल्ली में दूर बैठे मम्मी पापा भी बेहद चिंतित हैं ।। फ़िलहाल मैं ऑक्सिजन पर हूँ मेरा saturation low है साँस लेने में बेहद तकलीफ महसूस हो रही है severe chest pain hai और body main sugar level low होता जा रहा है जबकी मेरे परिवार में किसीकी कोई sugar history नहीं व मैं नियमित रूप से सही समय पर खाना खा रही हूँ फिर भी sugar level 30 तक आ गया है जिसके कारण मुझे बहुत चक्कर आ रहे हैं व ऑक्सीजन की कमी से बेहद सर दर्द बना हुआ है पर मुझे पूरा भरोसा है आप सबके मेरे प्रति अथाह प्रेम व प्रार्थना से मैं जल्द स्वस्थ हो वापस किट पहन कर कोविड की जगह में ऊतर जाऊँगी और फिर से कई ज़िंदगीयाँ मुस्कुराते हुए बचाऊँगी 🙌🏻💫 मैं वक़्त वक़्त पर ख़बर करती रहूँगी आप सभी को💝 व जो कोविड या कोरोना को झूठ मानते हैं, किसी प्रोपोगेंडा की तरह लेते हैं, वो एक बात गांठ बांध लें अगर आप कोरोना वॉरियर नहीं बन सकते तो कृपया कोरोना कॅरियर भी ना बनें 👆🏻 तो कृपया हमेशा मास्क लगाएं, लगातार कुछ-कुछ देर में हाथ धोते रहें, घर में आई नई चीज़ें सेनेटाइज़ करते रहें, जब भी मार्केटिंग के लिए जाएं ग्लव्ज ज़रूर पहनें व सबसे ज़रूरी दो गज की दूरी ! ! Kindly do not forget to maintain Social distancing ✋🏻 remember protecting yourself is protecting your loved ones !! और आखिर में… मेरे लिए असीम प्रेम और सम्मान बनाये रखने के लिए आभार 🙏 जय हिंद 🇮🇳👩🏻‍⚕️ #coronafighternurse #versatile #actress #shikhamalhotra @kaanchlithefilm @dedipya_official @shobha_official

“I am overwhelmed to receive so much love and respect from my fan family. I gathered the courage to write this post after seeing how much worried you all are for me. My parents in Delhi also extremely worried. Currently I am on oxygen and my saturation is low. I am finding it difficult to breathe, accompanied by severe chest pain. My sugar level is getting lower despite the fact that nobody in my family has a history of blood sugar. I am having my meals on time regularly, despite that, my sugar level has reached 30. As a result, I am feeling dizzy. I am also having a headache due to lack of oxygen,” Shikha stated on Instagram in a message she posted in Hindi.

“But I am confident that I will recover soon due to your love and prayers and will be able to wear my kit and get back to fighting COVID and saving lives with a smile on my face. I shall keep you posted with updates about my health from time to time,” she added.

*Tested Positive* #Admitted अभी oxygen की कमी महसूस हो रही है 🥺 पोस्ट उनके लिए जो कहते हैं कोरोना कुछ नहीं 😷 #serving #continuously from past 6 months with all of your best wishes and prayers 👩🏻‍⚕️🇮🇳 आप सभी की दुआएँ ने छ: महिने तक जंग के मैदान में सलामत रखा और मुझे पूरा भरोसा है की अब भी आप सब की दुआओं से ही मैं जल्द स्वस्थ हो जाऊँगी 💝 अभी तक कोई vaccine तैयार नहीं हुई है तो अपना व अपने प्रियजनों का ख़्याल रखें, #socialdistancing का पालन करना, मास्क पहनना, नियमित रूप से हाथ बार बार धोना, sanitiser का इस्तेमाल करना न भूले “याद रहे सबसे ज़रूरी दो गज की दूरी ” 🙏🏻 असीम प्रेम व सम्मान के लिए आभार 🙌🏻💫जय हिंद 🇮🇳 #coronafighternurse #shikhamalhotra #versatile #actress #coronawarriorsindia

“People who think that covid or coronavirus is false, is a propaganda, please note this that if you cannot become a corona warrior then at least do not be a corona carrier. Please wear a mask, keep washing your hands from time to time, please sanitise whatever stuff you are buying for your home. Whenever you are going to the market please, wear gloves and keep safe distance from others. Kindly do not forget to maintain social distancing. remember protecting yourself is protecting your loved ones,” Shikha further stated.

“Before signing off, I would like to express my gratitude to you all for giving me so much love and respect,” the actress concluded.

Shikha tested Covid positive earlier this week.  –ians/abh/vnc

