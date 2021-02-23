ADVERTISEMENT
'Crazy Rich Asians' screenwriter on penning 'Raya And The Last Dragon'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Screenwriter-producer Adele Lim shot to global fame writing Crazy Rich Asians in 2018 and is back penning the story of Disneys new CGI fantasy adventure, Raya And The Last Dragon. She says the makers wanted her to anchor the story in love, given the fantastical tone of her latest effort.

“The tone we wanted to lead with was one of love for our world, our family and joy. With a project like this that is so fantastical, we wanted to find emotional anchors for our character and her journey, grounded in something true and relatable,” said Lim.

She added that they wanted to explore emotions.

“So, when you look at (the primary character) Raya and her journey, she loses her relationship with her father, she loses this world she grew up in, and there’s this need to fight for the chance to restore her world, and perhaps see her father again, one day. And so we wanted to explore all those emotions, but at the same time, have the film be joyful, fun and an adventure,” Lim said.

The animated film tells the tale of the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons once lived in harmony. When an evil force threatens the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, the same evil returns and it is up to lone warrior Raya to find the legendary last dragon and restore the fractured land and its divided people.

The film releases in theatres across India on March 5. Its voice cast comprises Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the mythical dragon Sisu.

