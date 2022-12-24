scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

'Creeps', 'perverts': Chinmayi slams trolls for body shaming Nayanthara

By Glamsham Bureau

Hyderabad, Dec 24 (IANS) Reacting to trolls targeting popular actress Nayanthara’s outfit and body shaming her, Telugu singer Chinamyi Sripaada called them out for their cheap comments, terming those trolling the actress as ‘creeps’ and ‘perverts’.

Nayanthara’s recent appearance for the preview of her latest movie ‘Connect’ was subjected to brutal trolling. A video clip of the event went viral on social media, drawing insensitive remarks on her looks and personal life.

“Comments in this post… All perverts, creeps. It is good that the comments were not moderated. So we know who the dangerous ones are. I am wondering whether all these men were breast fed or not? I wonder what will happen if all these men have daughters,” Chinmayi said.

Swathi Jagadish, who runs a sex education page on social media, also slammed “the men commenting on Nayanthara, about her husband, their s** life etc”.

“I feel bad for the women in your life. Especially your female friends, little cousins, etc. Mine is a s** end page. I recommend all of you, especially the cowards with fake IDs, to follow my work so you get some sense into your brains on how to see, treat women.”

–IANS

mka/arm

Previous article
Karisma to 'Li'l Champs' singer: My grandfather would have signed you on
Next article
'BB16': Salman says Priyanka 'only talks big', calls her out for her biases
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rashami Desai

Himanshi Khurana

Rubina Dilaik

Hina Khan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US