scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to be seen in ‘Double XL’

By Glamsham Editorial
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to be seen in 'Double XL'
Shikhar Dhawan with Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in Double XL

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s Double XL is making news for all the right reasons. It’s a story of two plus-sized women seeking their dreams. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the slice-of-life comedy drama that challenges body weight stereotypes and sends out the strong message that if you can dream it, you can achieve it.

Joining Sonakshi and Huma in this mad adventure that spans across New Delhi, Meerut and Mumbai are the film’s two male protagonists, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra.

And now it’s time to reveal another big surprise from the film. Celebrated Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will also be seen in Double XL, in a very special appearance.

Shikhar explains that his decision was a rather instinctive one. He says, “As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society, and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

Double XL is all set to hit the cinema screens on November 04, 2022.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz.

Previous article
On Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, Anand Pandit pledges meals to 8,000 children, 800 hearing aids
Next article
TN Cheif Minister, superstars Chiranjeevi, Mammootty wish Amitabh Bachchan on birthday
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Avika Gor

Malavika Mohanan

Nazriya Nazim

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US