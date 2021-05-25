Watch trailer of Brazilian crime drama series ‘Dom’

Adv.

Amazon Prime Video India today released the official trailer and key art for the upcoming Brazilian Amazon Original series ‘Dom’, a crime drama inspired by the true story of a father and son on opposite sides of the war on drugs in Rio de Janeiro. The Brazilian Amazon Original Series will stream in its original Portuguese language and will be dubbed in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for Indian audiences.

An indication of the growing popularity of localized international content in India, the dubbed versions of ‘Dom’ will join the Amazon Prime Video India content library alongside several other localized international titles such as Amazon Original Series The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and internationally acclaimed movies such as Tenet, Parasite and Wonder Woman 1984 among others.

Dom follows Victor, a young diver who, by a twist of fate, becomes a military intelligence agent and embraces the war on drugs as his life mission. Over the years, he comes to face the disillusionment of an endless war, and watches his own son, Pedro, succumb to the enemy he tirelessly fought against: cocaine. Pedro turns into an addict as well as one of the most wanted criminals in Rio de Janeiro: Pedro Dom.

Featuring eight one hour-long episodes, Dom is produced by Conspiração, with Breno Silveira as showrunner.

Starring alongside Gabriel Leone (Pedro) and Flavio Tolezani (Victor) are Filipe Bragança, Raquel Villar, Isabella Santoni, Ramon Francisco, Digão Ribeiro, Fabio Lago, Julia Konrad and André Mattos, among others. Dom is directed by Vicente Kubrusly and Breno Silveira, who also leads the writing team, which includes Fabio Mendes, Higia Ikeda, Carolina Neves and Marcelo Vindicatto. The series is produced by Renata Brandão e Ramona Bakker from Conspiração. Antonio Pinto composed the original soundtrack.