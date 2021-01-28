ADVERTISEMENT
Narayan Vyas: A 2,000 km ride dedicated to Sonu Sood

A resident of Washim, Maharashtra - Narayan Vyas has decided to dedicate a 2,000 km ride to actor Sonu Sood; honour the actor for his social work during lockdown

By Glamsham Editorial
Cyclist Narayan Vyas
Cyclist Narayan Vyas (pic courtesy: instagram)
A cyclist named Narayan Vyas, from Washim, Maharashtra, has decided to dedicate a 2,000-km ride to actor Sonu Sood. It is Vyas’ way of honouring the actor for his social work during lockdown.

Sonu Sood was hailed as a National hero in 2020 during lockdown, when he helped thousands of migrants to reach home.

Narayan Vyas said, “I will dedicate my 2,000-km ride to Sonu sir. The point of this ride is to thank Sonu sir. During lockdown when we were scared to step out of the house, Sonu sir stepped out, fed people, and provided buses so they could go home. People from different states could go home. Very few people in this day and age do this. My route is going to be starting from Washim, will follow to Hyderabad, and then Bangalore and Madurai, and finally to Ram Setu. “

Narayan Vyas will start cycling on February 7th.

Reacting to this, Sonu Sood said, “I feel really encouraged that people are getting inspired by the whole movement. They want to come forward and set up goals, which makes it so special. I am very thankful to Narayan for doing this. I was overwhelmed when he shared the news that he would cycle for 2,000 kilometres to acknowledge the work I had done”  –ians/ym/vnc

