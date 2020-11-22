Czech, US and UK films bag 'Golden Gaja' at KidZCINEMA2020

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Czech film “The Incredible Wardrobegadget of Dr Stein”, US film “Rebel” and British film “Music For The End of The World” bagged the top ‘Golden Gaja’ awards at the end of the 3-day first ‘KidZCINEMA2020’ international online children’s film festival here on Sunday.

The other winners in different categories include Silver Gaja for British film “Granny’s Attic”, Slovak entry “Sonia Loves, Sonia Doesn’t” and India’s entry “My Neighbour’s Window”.

The Bronze Gaja went to Iranian film, “Nail”, India’s entry “White Flakes” and an Israel film “The Choice”, while US film “Piece of Me” and Ukranian film “el Vulcano” earned Special Mention by the jury, said Festival Director Praveen Nagda.

Advtg.

The festival Jury comprised well-known names like Satish Kaushik, Madhu Chopra, Meghna Ghai-Puri, Vinod Ganatra, Bobby Sarma Baruah from India and international personalities in the field of children’s films like Marion Creely, Sean Cisterna, Pierre Assouline and Josep Arbiol.

Eminent Indian film-maker and head of Whistling Woods International Subhash Ghai, lauding all the winners, said “cinema is all about storytelling, of peoples’ own land and culture, which is a reflection of the society”.

Nagda said that in its very first online edition, KidZCINEMA2020 – supported by UNESCO – became a truly global attraction with the participation of top names from the children’s cinema worldwide, and despite the global Covid-19 pandemic, attracted a phenomenal 1,100-plus entries from 87 countries, of which 88 films made it to the official selection.

Advtg.

Other speakers included Elizabeth Venkataraman, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Joint President (Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing), Ashish S.K., and Punnaryug Artvision Pvt Ltd founder and the Festival Artistic Director Manasvini Singh.

The 3-day festival included a host of online activities, films and theatre workshops, a masterclass on smartphone filmmaking, acting, scriptwriting, etc, by eminent personalities in their respective fields.

There were special panel discussions hosted and attended by experts on topics of concern like ‘Childrens Film Culture – A Lost Opportunity’ and the futuristic subject of ‘Opportunities for Childrens Film in Broadcast and OTT Space’, added Nagda.

Advtg.

–IANS

qn/vd