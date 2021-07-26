'Dabangg 3' actor Kichcha Sudeepa mourns demise of Jayanthi

Adv.

Bengaluru, July 26 (IANS) Actor Kichcha Sudeepa, known for his work in Kannada films and who was last seen in Bollywood in “Dabangg 3”, took to social media to share his condolences over the demise of yesteryear Kannada actress Jayanthi.

Sudeepa took to Twitter on Monday to share his feelings.

Posting a picture of the late actress, he wrote “A Beautiful human, Humble, Loving and Positive. She will be missed. Rest in peace Jayanthi Amma.”

The late actress was known for her vast body of work in the Kannada film industry. Owing to her success, she was given the moniker of ‘Abhinaya Sharadhe’ (The goddess of acting). She died in her sleep on Monday at the age of 76.

The actress was known for her work in not just Kannada, but also Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi cinema.

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeepa has Kannada films “Kotigobba 3” and “Vikrant Rona”. Recently actress Jacqueline Fernandez announced that she will be seen in “Vikrant Rona”.

–IANS

ym/kr