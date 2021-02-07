ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Daisy Ridley is terrified of social media

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Actress Daisy Ridley says the amount of anxiety that is linked to social media is terrifying.

The actress, who shot to fame playing Rey in the new “Star Wars” films, reveals she has vowed not to use sites like Facebook and Instagram,

“I have managed to separate my personal life well from my professional life, partly probably because I’m not on social media. The statistics that link them (social media sites) to anxiety are terrifying. I have friends completely addicted to their phone who have suffered with this problem,” she said in an interview to the Spanish magazine Smoda.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress also admitted that she thinks about returning to social media occasionally, though she seems quite sure she won’t, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I don’t want to go back, but sometimes I think about it. But the truth is that no, I won’t be returning.”

Opening up about getting recognised, she said: “(I feel) Really uncomfortable. I’m not used to it. For the most part people are being really nice, but I’m not a small talk kind of person. It’s like, I’m not your hero, you like the character I play. But I’m getting better at it. I also have really good friends. They’re incredibly defensive, in an amazing way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued: “I was in a supermarket with two of my friends a while back — I was really tired, it was in the morning — and this person started to approach and they just went, ‘No, not today.’ I was like, ‘Thanks guys’.”

–IANS

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article'Broke' Cheryl Baker is selling her furniture
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

'Broke' Cheryl Baker is selling her furniture

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Singer Cheryl Baker has revealed that the pandemic has left her broke and she has to sell her furniture...
Actress Isha Talwar in Shilpa Rao's music video Roz roz

Shilpa Rao feels it’s tough to nurture love

Badshah: Kids are among the most difficult groups to impress

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone questioned by Kerala cops for alleged cheating

Manoj Bajpayee starts shoot for 'Despatch'

Manoj Bajpayee starts shoot for ‘Despatch’

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao: (Budding actors) Do not come to Mumbai unprepared

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021