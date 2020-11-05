Advtg.
Daler Mehndi sings of transformation and faith for 'Chhalaang'

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Singer Daler Mehndi is back with an energetic new song that talks of transformation, faith and determination.

Titled “Le chhalaang”, the song is the title number of the upcoming Rajkummar Rao and Nushrrat Bharuccha-starrer “Chhalaang”. The track is written by Luv Ranjan and composed by Hitesh Sonik.

“‘Le chhalaang’ is my favourite song in the film. It is a song about transformation, faith and determination. This song always inspires me. It’s sung with great passion and energy by Daler Mehndi and beautifully written by Luv Ranjan,” said Hansal Mehta, the film’s director.

Hitesh agrees “Le chhalaang” is an inspirational song that defines the movie’s core theme. “It is beyond special to have Daler ji lend his voice on my composition. There is no other voice that comes remotely close to the authority his voice commands, mixed with the vulnerability of a free-spirited soul.”

“Chhalaang”, a social comedy, will premiere on November 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

–IANS

